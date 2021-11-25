Missing Edinburgh man Jeremy Pike: Police fear for his welfare
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a 44-year-old man from the city who has gone missing.
Jeremy Pike was last seen around 12pm on Thursday, 25 November, 2021 in the Cumberland Street area.He is described as a white man, of a medium build, around 5ft 10in tall and has brown hair. Jeremy is known to frequent both the city centre and Leith areas.Inspector Dale Ketchen, of Craigmillar response policing, said: “We are becomingly increasingly concerned for Jeremy's welfare and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.
“I would ask if you have noticed anyone matching this description that you come forward and speak to officers.
“We would encourage anyone who has any information on Jeremy’s whereabouts to get in touch with police.”
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1389 of Thursday, 25 November, 2021.