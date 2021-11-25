Missing Edinburgh man Jeremy Pike: Police fear for his welfare

Jeremy Pike was last seen around 12pm on Thursday, 25 November, 2021 in the Cumberland Street area.He is described as a white man, of a medium build, around 5ft 10in tall and has brown hair. Jeremy is known to frequent both the city centre and Leith areas.Inspector Dale Ketchen, of Craigmillar response policing, said: “We are becomingly increasingly concerned for Jeremy's welfare and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.