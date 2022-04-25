Stuart Campbell was reported missing from Wester Hailes in Edinburgh five weeks ago – here is everything we know.

Where and when was Stuart last seen?

Stuart Campbell was last seen in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22 in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes.

He has been described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

He hasn’t been heard from by any of his family or friends since he went missing, but police confirmed he is known to have links to the Oxgangs area.

What have the police said?

At the start of April, police officers asked people in the local area to check their garages, sheds, and outhouses.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, area commander for South West Edinburgh, commented: “So its been almost four weeks to the day since anyone saw Stuart.

“He was last seen in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes on the afternoon of Tuesday 22nd of March.

“He’s not followed any of his usual routines, he’s not been in touch with any of his friends or family.

“We continue to ask the local public for help in trying to trace Stuart.

“We’ve had officers out from different specialist departments, specialist searchers, our dog unit, helicopter and our dive and marine unit, so far we’ve still not been able to find Stuart.

“Please check your CCTV cameras, do you have a video door bell? Do you have dash cam footage?

“No bit of information is too small and might actually be the key to finding Stuart.”

A statement from his mother

At an emotional press conference at the police station in Wester Hailes, Stuart’s mother Jane said: “Stuart, if you are watching this, please get in touch.

“We are all worried about you and just want you home safe.

“If anyone has seen Stuart or knows where he is, can you please get in touch with me or the police.

“It’s been nearly four weeks and we just want you home safe and well Stuart.

“Please please get in touch.”

What can you do if you have information?