Michael Meehan, who speaks with an Irish accent, was last seen in Edinburgh's Morningside on Friday

The last known whereabouts of Michael Meehan was the Morningside area at around 5:25pm on July 29.

He is around 6ft, medium build, with grey hair and an Irish accent.

He was wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, jeans and dark trainers.