Missing Leith teenager found safe and well

Have your say

A teenager who was reported missing from the Leith area has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Brooke Watson, 14, was last seen in North Junction Street on Friday morning.

Brooke Watson was last seen at around 11.30am on Friday, 4 January.

Officers confirmed on Monday afternoon she had been found in the southside area of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that missing teenager Brooke Watson has now been traced safe.

“The 14-year-old was found at around 2.10pm this afternoon (Monday 7 January) in the Southside area of the city.

“Thank you to all those who shared our appeals for information.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital