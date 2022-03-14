There were reports that Ivana Scott, 15, and Noah Holmes, 14, may have been spotted near the A1 southbound, near Morpeth, Northumberland, at around 6pm on Saturday, March 12.

Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that both had been found.

"We can confirm that Ivana Scott, 15, and Noah Holmes, 14, reported missing from Musselburgh have been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to and shared our appeal.”

