Ivana Scott and Noah Holmes: Missing teenagers found safe and well
Two teenagers who were reported missing from Musselburgh on Friday have been traced safe and well.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:54 am
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 6:47 pm
There were reports that Ivana Scott, 15, and Noah Holmes, 14, may have been spotted near the A1 southbound, near Morpeth, Northumberland, at around 6pm on Saturday, March 12.
Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that both had been found.
"We can confirm that Ivana Scott, 15, and Noah Holmes, 14, reported missing from Musselburgh have been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who responded to and shared our appeal.”