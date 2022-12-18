The body of a woman reported missing was discovered at a loch near Fort William this morning. Police received a report that the body of a woman was found on the shoreline of Loch Linnhe, south of Fort William, at 8.55am on Sunday, December 18.Formal identification has taken place and police have now confirmed it is Mairi Mackay (61), who was reported missing from the Caol area of Fort William. Her family have been made aware. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.