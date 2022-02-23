East Lothian Council has asked people to keep their dogs under control when in a field near sheep by keeping them close at heel or on a short lead.

This comes after countryside rangers were told by a member of the public that they had witnessed sheep worrying in the Barns Ness area.

In a statement posted on social media, the council warned: “The term 'sheep worrying' may not sound very serious but in fact it can be terrifying and fatal for the sheep and catastrophic for the farmer.

"Often the sheep suffer biting injuries which can be so serious they have to be put down.

"If a dog corners the sheep they can become caught in fences or crushed.

"But even if the dog doesn’t make contact, the stress of being chased can kill them and pregnant ewes can abort.

"Not only is this horrific for the sheep, the financial implications can be disastrous for the farmer.

“Even the most docile and obedient of dogs can end up chasing after sheep.

"The Scottish Outdoor Access Code says it’s best to avoid going near sheep whenever possible.

"If you need to go into a field where there are sheep, keep your dog on a short lead or close at heel and well away from the sheep.

“Out on the open hill with sheep around, dogs still need to be at heel and kept at a distance from the sheep. If you are not sure how your dog will react put it on a lead.”

