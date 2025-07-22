More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with retail crime offences in Edinburgh during the first three months of the Retail Crime Taskforce.

Between April 1 and uly 14, Taskforce officers, working alongside Edinburgh’s Prevention Intervention and Partnerships Unit, and city centre policing teams, charged 44 individuals with 228 crimes, including shoplifting, assault, possession of weapons and breaches of the peace.

As a result of these arrests, several people have been given bail conditions prohibiting them from the city centre, meaning any breach of these conditions will see them remanded in custody prior to their court hearing.

Significant intelligence has also been gathered by the Taskforce and local policing teams and will be progressed for further enforcement action.

Inspector Emma Wright from the Retail Crime Taskforce said: “I am really encouraged with the positive start Taskforce officers have made in Edinburgh, as they work alongside divisional colleagues to identify retail crime offenders and bring them to justice.

“We cannot and will not become complacent, however, and will continue to target those involved in crimes of this nature across the country. Our role is to support and empower all local policing areas in addressing retail crime and I look forward to even more success stories in the Capital and throughout Scotland in the coming weeks and months.

“By working together, Police Scotland, the retail sector and other key partners aim to make it clear that retail crime will not be tolerated.”

Grant Stewart, Senior Manager - Projects at Essential Edinburgh, the business improvement district in the heart of Edinburgh city centre, added: “Through our innovative retail crime initiative Check Out and our funding of Shopwatch, we are providing practical help to our retail community to fight the ongoing issues of shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and violence against retail staff.

“We know what a major impact these crimes have on our business community, and we are very encouraged by the results in such a short space of time.

“Our sincere thanks to Police Scotland and our retailers for embracing this partnership project.”

Superintendent Paul Gillespie, Edinburgh Division’s Acquisitive Crime Lead, said: “Edinburgh remains a safe place to live, work and visit, but we understand the impact retail crime has on not just the retail sector and its employees, but on the city as a whole and we have been working for quite some time to address these issues, alongside businesses within the Capital.

“The introduction of the Retail Crime Taskforce has proven invaluable, as it has provided dedicated resource to support the excellent work being undertaken by the Preventions, Interventions and Partnerships Team, as well as Response Officers working within the city centre.

“These combined efforts have seen us develop our intelligence picture, as well as helping us engage more closely with retailers to offer tailored advice on how they can safeguard their premises.

“The support of Essential Edinburgh cannot be overlooked. Their funding of Shopwatch by providing numerous businesses, police, and the City of Edinburgh Council CCTV team with radios, which allow for direct communication about ongoing incidents has been pivotal in speeding up the response in apprehending offenders.

“Other key partners at Retailers Against Crime have been of great importance too when we conduct enforcement activity or undertake high-visibility engagement patrols in the city centre.”