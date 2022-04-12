Mountain bikes recovered by police in Whitehill
Police are hoping to find the owners of the two mountain bikes officers recovered at the weekend.
Overnight between Sunday 10th and Monday 11th April , two men were observed acting suspiciously in Whitehill.
They were subsequently traced and stopped in a vehicle nearby by officers.
At this time they were found in possession of two high value mountain bikes.
Enquires have revealed that the bikes may have been stolen from the Pathhead area. Officers are asking members of the public in the Dalkeith and Pathhead areas to check any sheds, outhouses or garages for bikes that have been stolen.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0054 of April 11. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.