Mountain bikes recovered by police in Whitehill

Overnight between Sunday 10th and Monday 11th April , two men were observed acting suspiciously in Whitehill.

They were subsequently traced and stopped in a vehicle nearby by officers.

At this time they were found in possession of two high value mountain bikes.

Enquires have revealed that the bikes may have been stolen from the Pathhead area. Officers are asking members of the public in the Dalkeith and Pathhead areas to check any sheds, outhouses or garages for bikes that have been stolen.