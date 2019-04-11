Muirhouse man found guilty of killing partner in Edinburgh after subjecting her to horrific level of violence

A man who killed his partner in Edinburgh after subjecting her an horrific level violence has been convicted.

Robert Douglas (63) was found guilty of murdering Marie Walker at their home in Pennywell Road on August 6, 2018, at Livingston High Court today (Thursday).

Officers were contacted after Marie's daughter raised concerns for her welfare and, after visiting the property, 61-year-old Marie was found dead within.

Douglas was also found injured and taken to hospital before later being charged with murder.

He will now be sentenced at Edinburgh High Court on May 29, 2019.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour from the Major Investigation Team, which led this inquiry, said: "Robert Douglas subjected his partner of thirty years to a horrific level of violence that ultimately led to her tragic death.

"This was a very emotive inquiry as we supported Marie's family, who must be commended for the dignity and courage they demonstrated both during the investigation and trial.

"It is my sincere hope that this verdict gives them some form of closure and my deepest sympathies remain with them.

"Tackling all forms of domestic violence remains a top priority for Police Scotland and we work closely with a range of partners to support those affected. We will always investigate such incidents thoroughly and professionally to bring perpetrators to justice."

