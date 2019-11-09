Mum left scarred for life after Edinburgh acid attack
Police issue new appeal in hunt for track-suited thug after Gracemount horror
A TRAUMATISED mum is still housebound a year on from an acid attack that left her scarred for life.
A track-suited thug hurled a corrosive liquid in the face of Teresa Townsley, then McCann, as she answered the door of her former home in Gracemount last year.
Police have now made a fresh appeal for witnesses after she was left with serious burns to her face and neck and lost part of her ear.
“Fortunately I have a new partner who is being tremendously supportive and I have my kids to keep me going.
“But, day to day it is still hard, it is hard just to go out of the house, to look in the mirror. Most of the time I am confined to the house.
“If anyone knows anything then they must come forward. I am scarred for life and coming forward with information could prevent someone else suffering as I have.
“It may even prevent someone losing their life.”
Ms Townsley was attacked at around 8.40pm on Friday, November 9 last year at her former home in Captains Road.
"Young children were just a few feet away"
Her attacker is described as 5ft 11ins tall, aged early twenties and of slim build.
He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit, a grey hooded top pulled up, dark gloves, dark trainers with light reflective sections and his face was covered.
He fled in a stolen grey Ford Fiesta with false number plates showing the registration number BN65 LFV. The car turned into Southhouse Broadway towards Burdiehouse Road.
The vehicle was seen again at around 9.45pm travelling north in Drum Street with its lights off.
It went down Gilmerton Road, into Glenallan Drive and was then driven into Inch Park where it was set on fire. Following this two men ran off towards Glenallan Drive.
“This serious assault resulted in life-changing injuries and also shocked the local community. If you recognise the man described or saw the car, before or after the attack, please contact police immediately.
“The attacker targeted Theresa at her front door while her young children were just a few feet away. I am confident that there are people in the Gilmerton area are who have information that can assist the enquiry and I would urge them to come forward.”
Those with information can contact Gayfield CID on 101, quoting incident 4125 of 9 November, 2018. Alternatively they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.