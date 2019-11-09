Mum left scarred for life after Edinburgh acid attack

Police are appealing for witnesses

A TRAUMATISED mum is still housebound a year on from an acid attack that left her scarred for life.

A track-suited thug hurled a corrosive liquid in the face of Teresa Townsley, then McCann, as she answered the door of her former home in Gracemount last year.

Police have now made a fresh appeal for witnesses after she was left with serious burns to her face and neck and lost part of her ear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fortunately I have a new partner who is being tremendously supportive and I have my kids to keep me going.

“But, day to day it is still hard, it is hard just to go out of the house, to look in the mirror. Most of the time I am confined to the house.

“If anyone knows anything then they must come forward. I am scarred for life and coming forward with information could prevent someone else suffering as I have.

“It may even prevent someone losing their life.”

Ms Townsley was attacked at around 8.40pm on Friday, November 9 last year at her former home in Captains Road.

"Young children were just a few feet away"

Her attacker is described as 5ft 11ins tall, aged early twenties and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit, a grey hooded top pulled up, dark gloves, dark trainers with light reflective sections and his face was covered.

He fled in a stolen grey Ford Fiesta with false number plates showing the registration number BN65 LFV. The car turned into Southhouse Broadway towards Burdiehouse Road.

The vehicle was seen again at around 9.45pm travelling north in Drum Street with its lights off.

It went down Gilmerton Road, into Glenallan Drive and was then driven into Inch Park where it was set on fire. Following this two men ran off towards Glenallan Drive.

“This serious assault resulted in life-changing injuries and also shocked the local community. If you recognise the man described or saw the car, before or after the attack, please contact police immediately.

“The attacker targeted Theresa at her front door while her young children were just a few feet away. I am confident that there are people in the Gilmerton area are who have information that can assist the enquiry and I would urge them to come forward.”