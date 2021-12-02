Officers shut Ravelston Dykes at the junction with Murrayfield Road while emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened shortly after 1.20pm.

One car, a VW Golf, went through a wall and into the garden of a property.

One person has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as firefighters battled the blaze on one of the cars involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed the road near the junction of Murrayfield Road and Ravelston Dykes.

The other driver was said to be uninjured.

Three fire engines were in attendance at the incident.

Police gave the all-clear to reopen the road later in the afternoon.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.22pm on Thursday, December 2 to reports of a car on fire at Murrayfield Road, Edinburgh.“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to a collision which involved two vehicles.

Police have closed the road.

"Firefighters extinguished a fire which affected one vehicle and assisted emergency service partners at the scene.

“One casualty was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.25 pm on Thursday, 2 December, 2021, police were called to a road crash involving two cars on Murrayfield Road, Edinburgh.

"The male driver of one of the cars, a VW Golf which struck a wall and went into a garden at the location, has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. There are currently no details on his condition."The driver of the other car was not injured.

"The road has since re-opened.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."