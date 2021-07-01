Musselburgh assault: Police appeal for witnesses following 'unprovoked attack' of teenage boys by group of youths in East Lothian
Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault of two boys aged 15 and 14 by a group of youths loitering in a playing field in Musselburgh.
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were assaulted in what police have described as an unprovoked attack by youths loitering as part of a larger group at about 5pm on Wednesday, June 30.
The incident happened at the AstroTurf playing field adjacent to Pinkie St Peter’s Primary School, Musselburgh
The group is thought to be a mix of youths from the Tranent, Niddrie and Edinburgh areas.
One of the youths was described as a white male, aged about 12-13 years old, small in height, slim build, black short hair, wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging bottoms.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2583 of 30/06/2021.
“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”