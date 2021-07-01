Two boys aged 14 and 15 were assaulted by youths at the AstroTurf playing field adjacent to Pinkie St Peter’s Primary School, Musselburgh on Wednesday (Photo: Google Maps).

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were assaulted in what police have described as an unprovoked attack by youths loitering as part of a larger group at about 5pm on Wednesday, June 30.

The incident happened at the AstroTurf playing field adjacent to Pinkie St Peter’s Primary School, Musselburgh

The group is thought to be a mix of youths from the Tranent, Niddrie and Edinburgh areas.

One of the youths was described as a white male, aged about 12-13 years old, small in height, slim build, black short hair, wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2583 of 30/06/2021.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

