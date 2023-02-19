Police are carrying out enquiries, after concerns from locals that the gang may have poached swans from their nests.

According to witnesses, the group of balaclava-clad men were seen driving through the Millhill area of Musselburgh on quad-bikes at around 8pm on Thursday, February 17. They were then spotted driving into the River Esk and onto a small island, where groups of swans and ducks are known to reside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local reported to the incident to police in East Lothian, sharing concerns that the men may have taken swans from the island. Officers said that there is “nothing to suggest any birds were removed”, however, they have urged anyone with information on swan poaching to report it. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, said police.

East Lothian police carried out enquiries after reports of a potential swan poaching incident in Musselburgh. (Photo credit: Google Maps/Robert Woeger)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concerns about possible swan poaching in the River Esk at Millhill in Musselburgh during the evening of Thursday, 17 February. Enquiries have been carried out and there is nothing to suggest any birds were removed at this time. If anyone has any information in relation to theft of swans, please report this to police on 101 quoting reference 3625 of 16 February."