Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Connor White was also found to have hundreds of extreme pornography movies featuring men having sex with dogs and horses when police raided his home last year.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told White, 22, admitted to officers he had the depraved collection stored on his mobile phone and had begged them not to tell his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor White

White appeared at the city court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to two offences committed between June 15, 2020 and June 21 last year.

Prosecutor Susan Dickson told the court police had received intelligence child abuse images were being downloaded at White’s family home in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

White was at home with his mother and brother when police arrived at the property and he asked to speak to the officers in private.

When alone he told the constables his phone “has stuff on there” that he claimed had been sent to him on the Kik app.

White then asked the officers to “not tell them” indicating he was referring to his family members.

The fiscal said the mobile phone was seized and forensically examined and was found to contain material including videos of children including babies being raped by adults.

Ms Dickson said there were a total of 851 images found with 624 rated at Category A - the worst end of the spectrum.

A further 260 sick videos were discovered along with 427 videos of extreme pornography which were said to depict “adult men involved with dogs, horses and other farm animals”.

Solicitor Mary Moultrie, defending, said she would reserve her mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Chris Dickson placed White on the Sex Offenders Register for a term still to be decided and deferred full sentence to next month.

White pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address between June 15, 2020 and June 21 last year.