Officers are investigating after receiving reports of an assault on a young woman on Saturday evening in the East Lothian town of Haddington.

They are still working to establish the full circumstances and have said that they will be in the area of Neilson park to carry out their investigation.

Locals should expect part of the park to be temporarily sealed off.

Neilson Park: Police presence in East Lothian park after reports of an assault on a young woman

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “Enquiries are ongoing into a report of an assault on a young woman at Neilson Park in Haddington.

“The incident happened during the evening of Saturday, 4 September.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and at an early stage.

“Local residents can expect to see a police presence in the area of the park while this work continues.”

