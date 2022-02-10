This campaign has been launched after the passing of new legislation designed to protect animals from dog attacks.

It aims to do this through various measures including re-classing animals not previous considered livestock, fines of up to £40,000 and prison sentences for owners who allow their dogs to worry, injure or kill livestock.

This is particularly important at this time of year as there are pregnant ewes in the field, and dog worrying and attacks can be incredibly dangerous.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lothian crime: New campaign launched to protect Scotland's livestock against dogs

The East Lothian Partnership Against Rural Crime (ELRARC) will be working on this campaign across the county to raise awareness of the new legislation.

East Lothian Countryside Ranger, Laura Douglas explains: “Sheep worrying doesn’t exactly sound very serious but in fact it can be terrifying for the sheep and catastrophic for the farmer.

"Often the sheep suffer biting injuries which can be so serious they have to be put down.

"If the dog corners the sheep they can become caught in fences or crushed.

"But even if the dog doesn’t make contact, the stress of being chased can kill them and pregnant ewes can abort.

"Not only is this horrific for the sheep, the financial implications can be disastrous for the farmer.

"Even the most docile and obedient of dogs can end up chasing after sheep.

"The Scottish Outdoor Access Code says it’s best to avoid going near sheep whenever possible.

"If you need to go into a field where there are sheep, keep your dog on a short lead or close at heel and well away from the sheep.

"Out on the open hill with sheep around, dogs still need to be at heel and kept at a distance from the sheep.

"If you are not sure how your dog will react put it on a lead.

“It is important to be aware that farmers move sheep around and to be prepared for the unexpected.

"It is not worth the risk and if your dog was caught worrying sheep by a landowner, the landowner is within their rights to shoot your dog.

“Your dog doesn’t know any better. Make sure you do.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.