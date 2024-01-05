New campaign to tackle abusive rail passengers

ScotRail, the Scottish Government, the British Transport Police, and trade unions have launched a campaign to tackle abuse experienced by transport staff as part of a £1.6million crackdown.

The campaign is part of a £1.6 million crackdown on abuse aimed at ScotRail staff.

ScotRail is investing £1.6 million to triple the number of body-worn cameras to tackle antisocial behaviour on Scotland’s Railway, hire more people to double staff late-night trains in known problem areas, and introduced a team of revenue protection officers.

The British Transport Police (BTP), the force responsible for policing the train network, has committed to several pledges which aim to enhance the safety of staff and support any victims of abuse. A dedicated investigator will follow up any report of abuse and will work closely with ScotRail to support railway staff through any incident. Repeat offenders, or those deemed to pose the greatest threat to staff, will be targeted with prohibitive court orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop MSP, also pledged further committment to protecting and supporting staff. Supported by a publicity campaign urging customers to consider the longer-term consequences of violence or abuse, the pledge promises to fully support staff by setting out the increased measures being used.

An additional £2 million has already been invested on improved CCTV cameras with intelligent video analytics which can monitor network operations in real time and support the BTP in any follow up investigations. Extra support will be offered to affected staff, from assistance in attending court hearings to training in conflict resolution.

The campaign is being supported by the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT), Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), Transport Salaried Staff Association (TSSA), and Unite the Union (Unite), in addition to Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government.