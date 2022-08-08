Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Angelosanto is charged with fatally attacking Roderick Georgeson, 41, in the garden of a house at Lingerwood Road in the Midlothian town last August 14.

The 49 year-old allegedly grabbed Mr Georgeson – known to family and friends as Roddy – and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife, inflicting fatal stab wounds.

He is separately accused of causing "fear and alarm" towards his wife Christine Angelosanto - who also uses the name Moyes - between May 17 and August 10 2021.

Mr Georgeson is also mentioned in the charge described as the woman's "partner".

It is said Angelosanto repeatedly pestered Ms Angelosanto by text, email as well as on social media and ignored requests by Police Scotland officers to stop doing so.

He also allegedly turned up at his wife's home and made threats towards Mr Georgeson at the property.

It is further claimed Angelosanto waited for her and Mr Georgeson to leave the property, shouted and swore as well as engaged in a fight with him.

Angelosanto is separately accused of breaching an order not to approach the pair. He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The case called for a further hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, which heard that Angelosanto denies the charges.

Lord Beckett fixed a trial due to begin in July next year.