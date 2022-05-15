Tyre Extinguishers have deflated tyres on SUVs

Car owners woke up on Sunday morning to find that their tyres had been deflated. The environmental activists target so-called gas guzzler vehicles such as SUVs letting their tyres down overnight.

The group have targeted several areas across the city in recent weeks including the New Town, Morningside and Portobello. Following the local elections, they issued a statement saying that they did not believe Edinburgh was moving quickly enough to tackle the climate emergency and that they would therefore step up their direct action protests.

One motorist whose vehicle was targeted in the latest action took to social media to warn other motorists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A warning to all Leithers when I went out to my care this morning there was a note from the Tyre Extinguishers informing me that they had deflated by tyres. So check before you drive your car and inform the police if this happened to you before someone is injured or killed.”

Another said she worked for the NHS and had been late for work after finding her vehicle had been targeted.

The Tyre Extinguishers have been leaving notes on the vehicles they target entitled Attention – your gas guzzler kills.

The note adds: “We have deflated one or more of your tyres. We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequencers for others.