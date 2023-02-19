The family of missing woman Nicola Bulley have been informed, although the body has not yet been identified.

Police were called to the River Wyre in Lancashire this morning, Sunday, February 19, after being alerted to reports of a body. Specialists officers and underwater search teams pulled a body from the river, police said.

The body has not yet been identified, and officers are currently treating the death as unexplained.

Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre near to St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. A body has been found in the River Wyre close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire Police said.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity. We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time. Procedures to identify the body are on-going. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Nicola Bulley disappeared from St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire over three weeks ago, on January 27. The 45-year-old mortgage adviser and mum-of-two was last seen walking along the river with her dog, after dropping her daughters off at school.

Police activity at the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, near to where a body was found in the River Wyre close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire. Photo credit: Jason Roberts/PA Wire

Officers have stated that there is no evidence of either suspicious activity or third party involvement, and their primary working hypothesis is that Nicola fell into the River Wyre. However, police have come under fire for their investigation. Their speculation has been met with scepticism from the public, including Bulley's family and friends, who argue that there is no evidence to support their hypothesis. An internal review into the investigation will be conducted.

