Nicolson Square incident: Man arrested as armed police swarm area after reports of suspected firearm

Armed cops swarmed Nicolson Square in central Edinburgh today after reports of a man with a suspected firearm.

By Jolene Campbell
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 4:25 pm
Armed officers attended the scene this afternoon
Officers rushed to the square around 12.30pm after receiving a call alerting them to what appeared to be a firearm.

After searching a group of several men officers found no dangerous weapon. A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A local shopkeeper said: “There were many armed officers and police cars. They searched bags and one of the men was taken away. I don’t know what they were doing but it looked suspicious.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Sunday, 18 July, we received a report of a man, with what appeared to be a firearm, in Nicolson Square.

“Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He did not have a dangerous weapon on him.”

“There was no danger to the wider public and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

