The charity was sent a video that has been posted across social media showing a group deliberately attacking a hedgehog on Niddrie Mains Road.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said: ‘We can confirm we collected a deceased hedgehog from the Niddrie Mains Road area of Edinburgh on 20 July.

Niddrie Mains Road: Animal charity investigating after reports of a group deliberately killing a hedgehog on an Edinburgh street

‘As this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to comment further at this time.’

