Niddrie Mains Road: Animal charity investigating after reports of a group deliberately killing a hedgehog on an Edinburgh street

The Scottish SPCA are investigating after receiving a report of a group of youths allegedly killing a small animal on an Edinburgh street.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:53 pm

The charity was sent a video that has been posted across social media showing a group deliberately attacking a hedgehog on Niddrie Mains Road.

Read More

Read More
Tagged: Covid positive Edinburgh cabbie drove vulnerable OAPs knowing he was inf...

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said: ‘We can confirm we collected a deceased hedgehog from the Niddrie Mains Road area of Edinburgh on 20 July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Niddrie Mains Road: Animal charity investigating after reports of a group deliberately killing a hedgehog on an Edinburgh street

‘As this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to comment further at this time.’

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.