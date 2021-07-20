Niddrie Mains Road: Animal charity investigating after reports of a group deliberately killing a hedgehog on an Edinburgh street
The Scottish SPCA are investigating after receiving a report of a group of youths allegedly killing a small animal on an Edinburgh street.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:52 pm
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:53 pm
The charity was sent a video that has been posted across social media showing a group deliberately attacking a hedgehog on Niddrie Mains Road.
Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said: ‘We can confirm we collected a deceased hedgehog from the Niddrie Mains Road area of Edinburgh on 20 July.
‘As this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to comment further at this time.’