Police were called to the incident, which occurred on North Bridge, Edinburgh, at around 3.25am on Tuesday, May 3.

A man, 19, and a woman, 17, sustained minor injuries during the disturbance. They received treatment at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video clip seen by the Evening News, emergency services were seen tending to an injured person, while a large group of people argued around them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are continuing.”