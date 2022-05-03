Police were called to the incident, which occurred on North Bridge, Edinburgh, at around 3.25am on Tuesday, May 3.
A man, 19, and a woman, 17, sustained minor injuries during the disturbance. They received treatment at the scene.
In a video clip seen by the Evening News, emergency services were seen tending to an injured person, while a large group of people argued around them.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are continuing.”