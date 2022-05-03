North Bridge incident: Police make arrest after two injured in early morning 'disturbance' in Edinburgh city centre

A man has been arrested in connection with an early morning ‘disturbance’ in Edinburgh city centre.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:28 am

Police were called to the incident, which occurred on North Bridge, Edinburgh, at around 3.25am on Tuesday, May 3.

A man, 19, and a woman, 17, sustained minor injuries during the disturbance. They received treatment at the scene.

In a video clip seen by the Evening News, emergency services were seen tending to an injured person, while a large group of people argued around them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are continuing.”

