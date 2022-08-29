Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old was near the traffic lights on Northfield Broadway in Edinburgh when he was assaulted at around 10pm on Thursday August 25.

Police are appealing to the public for information.

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant of the Violence Reduction Unit, Gayfield, Edinburgh, said: “This was a violent attack which took place on a fairly busy street with pedestrians and vehicles despite the time.

Edinburgh Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted by two youths on electric scooters.

“It was just after a football game and the pubs had been busy with people out watching it.

“Think back, were you in the area and did you see anything which may help us identify these youths?

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are relying on members of the public to provide us with as much information as possible.

“If you can assist then please contact us on 101, quoting reference incident 4192 of 25 August, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The two suspects are both described as white, of slim build, in their mid to late teens and wearing dark coloured clothing.