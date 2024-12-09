A notorious Tik Tok star has been branded “despicable” after she threatened to carry out “another Dunblane” by blowing up two high schools.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessie Rennie made the shocking comments about the school massacre during a live Tik Tok rant after claiming children had smashed windows at her home in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Rennie, who has thousands of followers on the popular social media app, shouted that “I hope a terrorist blows up” the schools and that “children will die” after she said her home had been vandalised last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live streaming on the social media app is not saved online but the footage was recorded by a disgusted member of the public who was watching at the time and reported the incident to the police.

Jessie Rennie made the shocking comments about the school massacre during a live Tik Tok rant. | Alexander Lawrie

Rennie, 42, was later arrested and appeared in the dock from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, December 6, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The footage was played to the court and showed a wide-eyed Rennie shouting at the camera and stating “I’ll get fireworks and blow up your school”.

She was heard to say: “It’ll be another Dunblane, bang, bang, bang, bang. I’ll go to the school and blow it up. I hope a terrorist blows up the [Musselburgh] Grammar school and the Pans school [Preston Lodge High School] for doing that to my windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blow every single one of them up cos you don’t deserve to be living today or walk and breathe. They don’t deserve to breathe this world. They don’t deserve to be here.”

Sheriff Frances Gill agreed to release Rennie on bail and deferred sentence on her to next month.

Following the Tik Tok rant, shocked social media users described Rennie’s comments as “despicable” and “horrendous”. One said: “I can understand her being angry but to mention the Dunblane murders in that way is totally despicable. She deserves everything she gets for saying that.”

A second Tik Tok user said: “This is totally out of order. What kind of person says stuff like that about innocent children dying? These comments are totally horrendous and I am glad she has been arrested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third added: “I hope they throw the book at her for what she said about those poor wee children. What kind of person says that she hopes children will die and that she hopes a terrorist blows up a school? She sounds like she needs medical help.”

Her face has been covered due to outstanding cases. | Alexander Lawrie

Rennie has made thousands of Tik Tok videos and is known for her online arguments with other users.

The Dunblane massacre took place at the town near Stirling’s primary school near and saw gunman Thomas Hamilton kill 16 pupils and one teacher and injure a further 15 others on March 13, 1996. Hamilton then killed himself and the incident remains the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

Rennie pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly uttering threats to blow up a school, make intimidating gestures and make a reference to the Dunblane massacre via a Tik Tok live stream at her home address on November 10 this year.