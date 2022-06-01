James Tait, 88, faced a single charge of sexual assault during a brief hearing in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The OAP made no plea to the charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 and the case was continued for further examination.

Tait, whose address was just given as Edinburgh, was released on bail and will appear back in the dock to face the allegation at a date still to be confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alleged attack scene: The Meadows public toilets

The court appearance comes six weeks after a 14-year-old schoolboy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a public toilet at the capital’s city centre park known as the Meadows.

It is claimed the boy was approached by an elderly man with a walking stick at the east side of the park near to Hope Park Terrace on April 15 at around 4.30pm.

The man was said to have left the scene when a member of the public entered the toilets.

Following the incident on April 15, Detective Inspector Grant Paterson, of Police Scotland, said: “We have officers on patrol in the area and if anyone has any concerns please speak to them or call us.

“This part of The Meadows would have been busy and I am asking anyone who saw this man or who may know who he is to get in touch.