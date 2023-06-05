Detectives investigating the death of an Edinburgh dad-of-three have arrested a 23-year-old man.

Peter Mullen died in Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary on Friday, June 2, a short time after he suffered serious injuries during a “major disturbance” in Leith Street. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.45pm on Friday and cordoned off the area outside the Omni Centre. A spokesman later said several people were involved in the incident.

Police confirmed that the 30-year-old dad-of-three’s death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination. A Police Scotland spokesman has now said enquiries into Mr Mullen’s death “remain ongoing” and that a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with his death.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Tributes to Mr Mullen have been left at the scene and they include handwritten notes, flowers and football scarves. One tribute said: “To my son Peter. I am so proud of you. My life stopped when I lost you. I will forever love and miss you. Dad.” Another tribute, from a brother, said: ‘I wish we got more time together. I will cherish the memories I have with you. You were a great, amazing man. Fly high. Shay.’

A 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and a 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a minor assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4094 of June 2.