This year’s Quarter Performance Report on Police Scotland confirms that around 4,000 officers were deployed on September 11 alone, the day the Queen was moved from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It added that there was ‘significant deployments’ throughout the Operation Unicorn Period.

More than 12,500 police officers from across the United Kingdom were deployed to Scotland over five days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Nine people were arrested, and charged with 12 offences including breach of the peace. Some charges were later dropped.

The report also outlines an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with 97 deaths on the country's roads between April and September 2022, an increase on both last year, and the five year average. It adds: “Overall violent crime remains in line year on year and with the five-year average however homicides and serious assaults are lower. Detection rates for both homicide and attempted murder continue to be very high. A rise in non-sexual violent crimes continues to be driven by offences committed under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act, as well as those involving threats and extortion and drugging."

Also, “acquisitive crime, particularly theft” has also increased. Figures in the report also show that the numbers of crimes reported have returned to pre-pandemic levels.