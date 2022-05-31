Outrage over torture and killing of peacock in Fife park

The bird was reportedly “horribly tortured and killed” according to the Facebook page Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park.

There has been widespread anger at the death of the bird, named Malcolm, after a late night break-in at the aviary.

A second bird, Louis, was found badly hurt outside the roost and is now being cared for.

Peacocks have been part of Pittencrieff Park. since 1905 (Pic: John Devlin)

Police say they are following a definite line of inquiry.

The devastating killing was discovered after the group was called around 11:00pm on Monday.

A Facebook post “written with a broken heart” said: “We found Louis in the outside roost. He had been badly hurt. The next few hours will be a testing time to get him through it, but we are hopeful.

"Malcolm was horribly tortured and killed."

They added: “The aviary can be replaced and fixed up.

"But Malcolm could never be replaced. He was a one off, a beautiful natured boy, never ever known to harm anyone or anything.

"We will all miss him dreadfully, my heart is broken.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.50pm on Monday,, we received a report of animal cruelty following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

"A second peacock was also injured during the incident.

"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

Peacocks have been part of the park since 1905.