Over £10,000 pours into appeal after sick killing of peacock in Fife park

There was widespread revulsion at the news that the the bird had been reportedly “horribly tortured and killed” after a break-in to the park’s aviary late on Monday night.

The peacock, named Malcolm, was found dead, and another, Louis, badly hurt outside the roost.

Now, more than £3000 has been raised within 12 hours of the appeal being launched to help cover the costs of the repairs and veterinary fees.

Peacocks have been part of Pittencrieff Park. since 1905 (Pic: John Devlin)

There has been widespread anger at the death of the bird, named Malcolm, after a late night break-in at the aviary.

A second bird, Louis, was found badly hurt outside the roost and is now being cared for.

The much-loved peacocks have been part of the park since 1905.

The devastating killing was discovered after the group was called around 11:00pm on Monday.

A Facebook post “written with a broken heart” said: “We found Louis in the outside roost. He had been badly hurt. The next few hours will be a testing time to get him through it, but we are hopeful.

"Malcolm was horribly tortured and killed."

They added: “The aviary can be replaced and fixed up.

"But Malcolm could never be replaced. He was a one off, a beautiful natured boy, never ever known to harm anyone or anything.

"We will all miss him dreadfully, my heart is broken.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.50pm on Monday, we received a report of animal cruelty following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

"A second peacock was also injured. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "This was a senseless act of cruelty on defenceless birds, who are treasured by people across our local community.

"My thoughts go out to all the volunteers who work so hard every day to look after the peacocks; I know this will have hurt them deeply.

"The 'Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park' charity now face vet bills and repair costs as a result of this horrible incident.

"I know that times are tough, but, if you can, please consider donating to their fundraising efforts."