West Lothian crash: 65-year-old dies after fatal crash in Blackburn
A 65-year-old has died after a fatal crash in West Lothian.
In the early hours of Monday morning, a crash occurred on Bathgate Road, near the junction with Ladeside Road outside the Happy Valley Hotel.
It involved a pedestrian and a taxi – a Black Mercedes Vito.
Emergency services were called to the incident around 0.05 am, and the pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with life threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our enquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen what happened to get in touch."
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 0031 of Monday, 14 February, 2022.