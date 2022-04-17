A vehicle was set on fire at Yarrow Court just before 3am, with the blaze damaging 2 other vehicles.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the early hours of the morning.

Police have confirmed that the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing.

One vehicle was set on fire and another two damaged as a result of the fire at at Yarrow Court in Penicuik

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at Yarrow Court in Penicuik shortly after 2.45am on Sunday, 17 April.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and nobody was injured.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0553 of 17 April.”