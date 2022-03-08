Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Charles Delworth, 65, downloaded a hoard of disgusting child abuse movies with some featuring children being raped by adults.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told police raided Delworth’s home in the Bonnington area of the capital where he lives with his wife in August 2019.

Charles Delworth, 65, admitted downloading indecent images of children

The court heard both Delworth and his wife were at home during the search and a system unit seized from the home was found to hold 70 videos showing the sexual abuse of children.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said while being questioned by officers Delworth had denied any wrongdoing and that 35 of the videos found were rated as category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

The fiscal added all the images had been deleted and were inaccessible at the time of the police forensic examination.

Ms Chisholm said the Crown were also moving for forfeiture of the device.

Solicitor Matthew Nicholson, defending, said he would reserve his mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC placed Delworth on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence to next month.

Delworth pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address between July 6 and 10, 2019.

