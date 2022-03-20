Pensioner and West Highland Terrier saved from dog mauling by brave supermarket staff

Andy Henderson, 75, and his West Highland Terrier Angus were both attacked by an out-of-control Staffie while enjoying a walk in Haddington, East Lothian.

Andy, who is currently battling stomach cancer, was dragged to the ground and bitten by the vicious mutt as he attempted to save four-year-old Angus from the attack.

Workers from a nearby Aldi store rushed to the OAP’s aid after hearing his screams for help and managed to fight the dog off before its owner returned and calmly took the animal away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Henderson, 75, and his West Highland Terrier Angus were said to have both been attacked by an out-of-control dog

Angus was left covered in blood after suffering puncture wounds to his face and neck and had to be rushed to a local vet for emergency treatment.

Andy and wife Caroline, 71, have now been left with a £400 vet bill and are appealing for the dog’s owners to come forward.

Police Scotland and the local authority have also launched a hunt for the owner of the Staffie following the incident at the town’s Gateside retail park at around 6pm on Thursday.

Andy, a taxi driver for the past 30 years, said: “Angus and I were walking past the Aldi store and I saw the Staffie tied up but only by a choke chain.

“It must have slipped the chain as the next thing I knew it had jumped on Angus’s back and was growling and biting him.

“I tried to grab it but it turned on me and bit me on the hand and dragged me to the ground as I struggled with it.

"Fortunately some guys from the Aldi shop must have heard me shouting as they came running out and tried their best to help us.

“Some passers-by also helped and eventually they kicked and punched the dog so hard they managed to get it off us.

“I can’t thank the shop staff enough as if they hadn’t jumped in to save us who knows what could have happened.

“Angus was covered in blood and we had to rush him straight to the vet where he was cleaned up.

“He had cuts and puncture wounds to his muzzle and his neck but we’ve been told he should recover alright.”

Andy said after the attack two men walked out the Aldi store and grabbed hold of the Staffie before walking off without saying anything.

He added: “The two guys just walked off with the dog but if they have anything about them then they should come forward to admit what has happened.

“I would hate to think that it might be a child next time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Thursday, 17 March, police received a report of a dog attack at Haddington Retail Park.

“Officers spoke to the reporter and gathered more information. Advice and assistance was given and the report has been referred to the local council’s dog warden.”

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident which is the subject of an investigation with the Dog Warden.