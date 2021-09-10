Pensioner injured in crash on Pennywell Road

The 72-year-old man was involved in a crash on Pennywell Road, Muirhouse, at 9:35am on Friday.

The pensioner was treated by ambulance crews at the scene. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers said the driver of the car involved in the crash would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes amid confusion over reports on social media that a young girl riding a bike had been involved in a crash on Pennywell Road on Friday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed to the Evening News that the incident did not involve a girl or a bike.

A force spokesperson said: “Around 9.35am on Friday, September 10, officers were called to Pennywell Road in Edinburgh, following a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The 72-year-old male pedestrian was treated by ambulance at the scene.

A elderly pedestrian has been injured in a crash with a car on Pennywell Road, Muirhouse, at 9:35am on Friday.

“The driver of the car will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

Pennywell Road was the scene of another serious crash involving two pedestrians last October, when a man and a woman - both aged 34 - were hit by a silver Mercedes at a Zebra crossing.

The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, while the man was left unharmed.

At the time, officers said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or observed a silver Mercedes on the road to please get in touch.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.