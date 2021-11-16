Pensioner who encouraged acts of terror against India on Twitter is sentenced

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Firoz Madhani, 67, posted four tweets that were related to the conflict in Kashmir in September 2019.

One tweet appears to be asking Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to attack India and states “we are ready to kill and die”.

A second online message adds “we will cross border and bleed them” and all the tweets were said to refer to “Jihad”.

Madhani was stopped and had his phone seized at Edinburgh Airport on November 27, 2019 after police had been alerted the terror-related tweets.

Madhani pleaded guilty to a charge of encouraging terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006 S1 (2) at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in September and he returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday. (TUES)

Sheriff Daniel Kelly placed the OAP, of the capital’s Dalry, on an eight month restriction of liberty order and on a supervision order for the next 12 months.

Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: “It is unacceptable to post messages that could encourage others to commit acts of terrorism, no matter your politics or beliefs.

“COPFS has a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe from harm and are committed to working with other agencies to ensure those committing offences under the terrorism legislation are brought to justice.”

Madhani pleaded guilty to publishing statements on Twitter glorifying terrorist acts, encouraging acts of violence, inciting violence by and against governments, directing encouragement to induce instruction of terrorist acts and was reckless in his conduct at his home address on September 21, 2019.

