Peter Coshan trial: Paul Black cleared of murdering former Fettes teacher after 'not proven' verdict

By Nick Forbes, PA
Published 17th May 2024, 16:40 BST
The jury returned a ‘not proven’ verdict

A 65-year-old man has been cleared of murdering a retired Fettes College teacher whose body was found next to a wall in Northumberland.

Paul Black, 65, was on trial at Edinburgh High Court accused of the murder of Peter Coshan, 75, at his flat in Leith on either August 11 or 12 2022.

Paul Black has been cleared of murdering former Fettes teacher Peter Coshan

On Friday, the jury returned a not proven verdict on the murder charge, however, Black was found guilty of perverting the course of justice, after admitting this during the course of the trial.

Mr Coshan, a former biology teacher, had been lured to Black's Seafield Road address by his flatmate, Paul McNaughton, who pleaded guilty to his murder last year.

The jury retired to begin its deliberations on Friday and returned its verdict in the afternoon.

