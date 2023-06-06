News you can trust since 1873
Peter Mullen death: Man, 23, appears in court charged with murdering Edinburgh dad Peter Mullen

Accused was arrested on Monday before later being charged
By Dan Barker
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

A man accused of murdering a 30-year-old in Edinburgh has appeared in court.

Dylan Curran, 23, faced Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Peter Mullen.

Mr Mullen suffered serious injuries in an incident in Leith Street at about 7.45pm on Friday.

Dylan Curran, 23, faced Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Peter Mullen, pictured.Dylan Curran, 23, faced Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Peter Mullen, pictured.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Curran, of Bonnyrigg in Midlothian, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will reappear before the court within the next eight days.

