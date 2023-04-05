Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested by police as part of an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party

Murrell, 58, who is the former Chief Executive of the SNP has been taken into police custody. He is being questioned by detectives. Officers are currently carrying out searches at several addresses as part of their enquiries.

A major police presence has been seen outside the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. Officers are also in attendance at the couple’s home in Glasgow.

