News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
28 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 hour ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Peter Murrell arrested: Nicola Sturgeon's husband questioned over SNP finances as police search Edinburgh headquarters

Peter Murrell being questioned by police in SNP finance probe

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested by police as part of an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party

Murrell, 58, who is the former Chief Executive of the SNP has been taken into police custody. He is being questioned by detectives. Officers are currently carrying out searches at several addresses as part of their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A major police presence has been seen outside the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. Officers are also in attendance at the couple’s home in Glasgow.

Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances.Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances.
Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances.
Most Popular

Police said a report will be sent to the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Nicola Sturgeon