Peter Murrell arrested: Nicola Sturgeon's husband questioned over SNP finances as police search Edinburgh headquarters
Peter Murrell being questioned by police in SNP finance probe
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested by police as part of an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party
Murrell, 58, who is the former Chief Executive of the SNP has been taken into police custody. He is being questioned by detectives. Officers are currently carrying out searches at several addresses as part of their enquiries.
A major police presence has been seen outside the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh. Officers are also in attendance at the couple’s home in Glasgow.
Police said a report will be sent to the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”