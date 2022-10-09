Peter Tobin dead: West Lothian family of Tobin victim Vicky Hamilton ‘not celebrating’ serial killer's passing

Tobin, who had cancer, died on Saturday (October 8) in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after becoming unwell at the Capital’s Saughton Prison.

He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

Renfrewshire-born Tobin was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Vicky, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.

The family of Vicky Hamilton, one of Peter Tobin’s victims, said they would not be celebrating his death.

He murdered Vicky in his Bathgate home as she travelled to Redding, near Falkirk, after visiting a relative in Livingston in February 1991.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.04am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, officers attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the death of a 76-year-old man.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Following the new of Tobin’s death, family of Vicky said they would not be celebrating the killer's passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement posted on Facebook read: “With the unconfirmed news of Tobin's passing, the family would like to remind people of what we said outside Dundee High Court when he was finally found guilty of our sisters murder.

“We no longer wish to talk about him. Unfortunately the popularity of Serial Killers and True Crime will make him infamous for a long time and his victims will all but become a footnote in his history.

“We remember Vicky, we remember her laughter, her smile and we want to keep that memory after all the years of having no idea what had happened to her, followed by heartbreak of losing our mum not long after Vicky went missing. He does not deserve anymore of our families thoughts.

“If he has taken more victims, our hearts go out to their families and can only wish one day they get the closure they so badly deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not be celebrating any passing but instead will be remembering Vicky, Angelika and Dinah along with any other victims, and we respectfully ask for others to do the same.”