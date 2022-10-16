Peter Tobin.

The killer of Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol died in hospital on Saturday, October 8, after becoming unwell at Edinburgh’s Saughton Prison.

He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

Renfrewshire-born Tobin was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Vicky, 15, and Dinah, 18.

Vicky Hamilton, left, and Dinah McNicol.

Vicky, from Redding near Falkirk, disappeared from Bathgate in 1991, on February 10, 1991. It was a few weeks later that Tobin moved from Bathgate to Margate in Kent.

In November 2007, a police investigation into Tobin found the remains of Vicky, and Dinah, from Essex, in the garden of a Margate property where Tobin had previously lived.

He was later convicted after DNA evidence found on the remains, along with a knife which also contained fingerprint evidence found at one of his former homes.

Tobin’s death certificate shows that he was declared dead at 5.35am on October 8, 2022, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and his address was listed as Saughton prison.

The news was registered by a sergeant at Edinburgh’s Gayfield Police Station.

The document does not give a cause of death, but he was understood to have been diagnosed with cancer in 2019. The certificate lists the cause as ‘unascertained’, but notes that an investigation will take place in future.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh City Council said: “The remains of Peter Tobin were cremated in accordance with the requirements of Section 87 of the Burials and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016.

“Ashes from the cremation were dispersed into the sea. The Council’s thoughts are with the victims of his crimes and their loved ones.”

Following his death, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.04am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, officers attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the death of a 76-year-old man.