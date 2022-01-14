The Daily Record reported that Tobin was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh from Saughton prison after he became unwell on Thursday at around 7.30pm.

It is understood that the murderer is suffering from cancer, and this is not the first time he has visited hospital – with sources claiming that he is well known for feigning illness.

In 2016 he was found “slumped” in his cell, and four years earlier he landed in hospital suffering stroke-like symptoms, though medical staff found no evidence of an issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun reported that insiders told of how Tobin was in a “bad way” when he was rushed to hospital this time. A jail source said: "The guards immediately rushed to help him and they were all shouting ‘code blue, code blue’.

"He was rushed to hospital and the whole wing was locked down for a while after."All the guys in here hate him — he's evil.

"We all hope he really has had a stroke.

"The sooner he is gone for good, the better."

Peter Tobin: Serial killer reportedly taken to hospital after collapsing in prison. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

In 2008 the now 75-year-old was jailed for murdering Vicky Hamilton in 1991. Ms Hamilton, 15, was killed in Bathgate on her way home to Redding, Falkirk. Afterwards Tobin dumped her bag in Edinburgh.

He is also serving a life sentence for the murder of Dinah McNicol from Tillingham, Essex, who was just 18-years-old.

The bodies of both victims were found in Margate, Kent, in the garden of a house that the murderer moved to from Bathgate.

Tobin also raped and killed a 23-year-old Polish student, Angelika Kluk, whose body was found in a storage area under a church in Anderston, Glasgow.

In addition to killing Ms Kluk, Ms McNicol and Ms Hamilton, Police believe he may be responsible for a number of other unsolved murders.

The Scottish Prison Service does not comment on individuals.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.