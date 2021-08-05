'Pointless damage': Vandals trash temporary toilets at Edinburgh beauty spot

The council says the temporary toilets will be closed until at least Friday.

The cabins, which have only been recently installed at the Capital beauty spot, were targeted on Wednesday evening, the Evening News understands.

Images shared by the City of Edinburgh Council show watering gushing from damaged pipes, broken electrical fittings, and graffiti sprayed on external walls.

Responding to a council tweet, one person said they witnessed youths causing trouble at the temporary toilets on Wednesday night.

They tweeted: “We were there last night, there were a group of teenagers, one of whom was on the roof throwing barriers off it.”

In an update, a council spokesperson said the toilets would be closed until at least Friday.

They said: “We’re really disappointed the temporary toilets in Inverleith Park have been vandalised.

"We’ll have them fixed and open again asap but they’ll be closed for the rest of today [Thursday] and tomorrow.”

Councillor Hal Osler, who serves Inverleith ward, vented her anger at the incident on Twitter and called for the culprits to think twice.

The Liberal Democrats councillor said: “Beyond angry at the senseless vandalism that has resulted in the much needed temporary toilets in Inverleith Park being closed.

"So much damage has been done in r parks [sic] etc that’s costs ££££ & leaves ppl without. Whoever u r pls stop, pointless damage 4 a few laughs not worth it.”

The vandalism incident has sparked anger in the local community, however, some online commenters pointed to the lack of permanent facilities in the city – saying it was inevitable the temporary toilets would be targeted.

One person commented: “Very disappointing but if the permanent ones hadn't been closed, this wouldn't have happened.”

The Evening News has contact Police Scotland for a statement on the incident.

