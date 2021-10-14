Police appeal after 8-year-old knocked off bike in hit and run while cycling home from school
An 8-year-old boy was knocked from his bike when cycling home from primary school in a hit and run in Burdiehouse.
Police are appealing for information after the boy was knocked from his bike by a vehicle on Bowbridge Crescent while cycling home from Frogston Primary School on Monday, 11 October, 2021.
The incident happened about 3.15 pm and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.
The boy suffered injuries to his face as a result of the incident.
Constable Euan McGonigal from Howdenhall Police Station said: “The vehicle is believed to be black in colour, possibly a Mini or similar and travelled into the surrounding housing estate, away from Burdiehouse Road following the collision.
“We are carrying out targeted enquiries within the area focussing on CCTV and speaking to people who were nearby at the time. We would encourage anyone with information to come forward and we would also urge the driver of the vehicle to come forward.
“Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 1840 of 11 October, 2021 or alternatively via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”