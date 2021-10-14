The incident happened about 3.15 pm on Bowbridge Crescent

Police are appealing for information after the boy was knocked from his bike by a vehicle on Bowbridge Crescent while cycling home from Frogston Primary School on Monday, 11 October, 2021.

The incident happened about 3.15 pm and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The boy suffered injuries to his face as a result of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Constable Euan McGonigal from Howdenhall Police Station said: “The vehicle is believed to be black in colour, possibly a Mini or similar and travelled into the surrounding housing estate, away from Burdiehouse Road following the collision.

“We are carrying out targeted enquiries within the area focussing on CCTV and speaking to people who were nearby at the time. We would encourage anyone with information to come forward and we would also urge the driver of the vehicle to come forward.