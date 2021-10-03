Police appeal after man suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run incident on Edinburgh City Bypass
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Road policing officers are looking for witnesses after a man was hit by a car that failed to stop on the major arterial route.
The 31-year-old has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment after suffering serious injuries.
The incident happened on the A720 westbound near the Lothianburn Junction shortly after 1:15am on Sunday morning.
The man had stopped his Volkswagen car on the on-slip road to repair a puncture when he was struck by a vehicle.
This vehicle failed to stop and continued on the City Bypass in the direction of the Dreghorn Junction.
The road re-opened shortly before 4am following an investigation.
Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, has given details of the vehicle police believe was involved and has urged anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.
She said: “Following our investigation at the scene, we believe the vehicle involved is in this incident was a white Audi Q3 or Q4 car and it will have obvious collision damage to the front bodywork.
“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen a vehicle matching this description or something similar to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the City Bypass early on Sunday morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0282 of 3 October.”