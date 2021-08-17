Police appeal for help in finding missing Steven Young, 50

Steven Young

Steven is described as white, 5ft11 in height, of slim build and has dark salt and pepper greying hair. He was wearing a black Adidas top, navy cargo shorts and trainers.

Sergeant Bryan Jones, Dalkeith Police Station, said: "Steven was last seen leaving his home in Peacock Avenue, Bonnyrigg about 5pm last night.

"Despite enquiries by police, family and friends, there have been no further sightings and no one has heard from him which is of concern.

"We would ask anyone who has any information about where he may be contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3740 of Monday, 16 August, 2021.