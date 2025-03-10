Police appeal for information after a teenager is critically injured in a road crash in Dalkeith
The incident involving an e-scooter and an orange Peugeot 2008 happened at around 10.30am on Newmills Road, at the junction of James Lean Avenue.
Emergency services attended, and the 16-year-old male rider of the scooter was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition was described as critical. The female car driver was uninjured.
The road was closed and reopened at around 1.55pm.
Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to get in touch. We would also urge anyone who was in the area with dash-cam to check their footage for anything that could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0978 of March 7.