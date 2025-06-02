Police appeal for information after driver leaves crash scene

Police are appealing for information about the driver of van which was involved in a crash in the county last week.

The incident took place on the A6094 near to Rosewell, at around 11.10am on Thursday, May 29 and involved a white Ford Transit flat bed and a red Renault Captur.

The male driver of the van left the scene on foot before the emergency services arrived. He was seen heading north along the A6094.

Two women, aged 68 and 69, were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Constable Stewart Logan said: "We are keen to speak with the man who was driving the van or anyone who stopped at the crash and spoke with him before he left.

"We are also looking to speak with any further witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam who has yet to contact police. If you believe you can assist, please call 101, quoting incident 1162 of 29 May."

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.