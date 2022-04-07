Police appeal for information after vehicle stolen in Newtongrange
Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was stolen in Newtongrange late at night.
Sometime between 9pm on Monday 4th and 6.20am on Tuesday 5th April, a white Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a property at Park Road, Newtongrange.
Local police are urging members of the public to contact them immediately, if you remember seeing or hearing any suspicious activity in or around Newtongrange on the night in question.
If anyone has any information regarding the incident or the stolen vehicle they should also get in contact with police.
Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0383, April 5.
Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.