Police appeal for information after vehicle stolen in Newtongrange

Sometime between 9pm on Monday 4th and 6.20am on Tuesday 5th April, a white Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a property at Park Road, Newtongrange.

Local police are urging members of the public to contact them immediately, if you remember seeing or hearing any suspicious activity in or around Newtongrange on the night in question.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or the stolen vehicle they should also get in contact with police.

Stock photo.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0383, April 5.